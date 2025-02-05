Hello, ANN Community! Thank you for participating in our first-ever ANN Readers' Choice Awards! We were absolutely blown away by the outcome! With over 300 participants joining us, the turnout was incredible, and so were the results! And so, without delay, here are the 2024 Anime News Network Readers' Choice Awards winners!

Leading Woman of the Year: Maomao of The Apothecary Diaries

Leading Man of the Year: Laios Thorden of Delicious in Dungeon & Kafka Hibino of Kaiju No. 8

Maomao was definitely in the lead! Our young apothecary won our ANN readers' hearts with a whopping 129 votes or 42.2% of the total votes. Everyone else couldn't catch up, even Momo Ayase () and Kumiko Omae (), who had only 21.9% and 9.8%, respectively.

This was a surprise and a tight competition! With so many nominees, Laios and Kafka were tied with 34 votes or 11.1% of the total vote and won this round. However, Ken Takakura ( DAN DA DAN ) was close; he was a vote away! After Ken Takakura , everyone else could not keep up. Lawrence Kraft ( Spice and Wolf ) and Natsume Takashi ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) trailed Ken Takakura with 26 and 24 votes respectively.

Best Non-Binary Anime Character of the Year: Makoto Hanaoka of Senpai is an Otokonoko

Senpai is an Otokonoko

Best Villain of the Year: Turbo Granny of DAN DA DAN

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Makoto Hanaoka ofcaptivated us with their performance. The nonbinary beauty, often dressed as a girl with a long blonde wig, came out ahead of their fellow competitors, Makoto Tainuma (), Guideau (), and Margarette Macaron (). Their story touches on both the emotional fallout of being different and the everyday issues of high school, and Makoto embodies both of them. The community has deemed Makoto Hanaoka to be the best (and cutest of) them all!Another one bites the dust for Turbo Granny! With 78 votes, no one could keep pace with her, even the agile Himiko Toga with 30 votes, and our beloved and beautiful Goddess Freya, from, who had 50 votes. With her big bright yellow eyes, unruly white hair, and her comical taste for schlongs, she is not to be underestimated! This granny is the winner of this Villain of the Year race! This definitely shows that Turbo Granny's reputation precedes her, as she is an urban legend from Japan. Also, be careful when driving since you might encounter this yokai!is a masterful piece. In an anime fantasy world filled with mages, elves, demons, and dwarves, a majestic soundtrack is needed. With 114 votes, it is no surprise that the soundtrack has touched the ANN community's hearts. A round of applause goes to, the composer of this slice-of-life anime series, who is also the composer ofand the recent! His incredible conducting skills bring the orchestra and choir to life, whisking us away to the enchanting world of, where every moment is filled with magical adventure.

And finally, but not the least...

Most Underrated Anime Series of the Year: YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master

The Apothecary Diaries

The most discussed section of the Reader's Choice Awards! With over 20 nominations, the anime series that received 13.7% or 42 votes, beatingby a mere two votes,takes the first place! Based on a Japanese novel series, this anime aired in the spring of 2024. This captivating anime not only whisks us away to a fascinating alternate world where humans can transform into ravens, but it also dives deep into rich drama and thought-provoking political dialogues. The ANN community has dubbed this series the Most Underrated Anime of 2024, shining a light on its unique storytelling and compelling themes.

And this is where we conclude the Readers' Choice Awards! So, what do you think of the 2024 winners? Is it a yay or a nay? Let us know your thoughts on our Talkback Thread, and we'll see you on the next one!