Hello, ANN Community! Thank you for participating in our first-ever ANN Readers' Choice Awards! We were absolutely blown away by the outcome! With over 300 participants joining us, the turnout was incredible, and so were the results! And so, without delay, here are the 2024 Anime News Network Readers' Choice Awards winners!
Leading Woman of the Year: Maomao of The Apothecary Diaries
Leading Man of the Year: Laios Thorden of Delicious in Dungeon & Kafka Hibino of Kaiju No. 8
This was a surprise and a tight competition! With so many nominees, Laios and Kafka were tied with 34 votes or 11.1% of the total vote and won this round. However, Ken Takakura (DAN DA DAN) was close; he was a vote away! After Ken Takakura, everyone else could not keep up. Lawrence Kraft (Spice and Wolf) and Natsume Takashi (Natsume's Book of Friends) trailed Ken Takakura with 26 and 24 votes respectively.
Makoto Hanaoka of Senpai is an Otokonoko captivated us with their performance. The nonbinary beauty, often dressed as a girl with a long blonde wig, came out ahead of their fellow competitors, Makoto Tainuma (Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction), Guideau (The Witch and the Beast), and Margarette Macaron (Mashle: Magic and Muscles). Their story touches on both the emotional fallout of being different and the everyday issues of high school, and Makoto embodies both of them. The community has deemed Makoto Hanaoka to be the best (and cutest of) them all!
Best Non-Binary Anime Character of the Year: Makoto Hanaoka of Senpai is an Otokonoko
Best Villain of the Year: Turbo Granny of DAN DA DAN
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a masterful piece. In an anime fantasy world filled with mages, elves, demons, and dwarves, a majestic soundtrack is needed. With 114 votes, it is no surprise that the soundtrack has touched the ANN community's hearts. A round of applause goes to Evan Call, the composer of this slice-of-life anime series, who is also the composer of Violet Evergarden and the recent My Happy Marriage! His incredible conducting skills bring the orchestra and choir to life, whisking us away to the enchanting world of Freiren, where every moment is filled with magical adventure.
Best Anime OST of the Year: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
And finally, but not the least...
The most discussed section of the Reader's Choice Awards! With over 20 nominations, the anime series that received 13.7% or 42 votes, beating The Apothecary Diaries by a mere two votes, Yatagarasu takes the first place! Based on a Japanese novel series, this anime aired in the spring of 2024. This captivating anime not only whisks us away to a fascinating alternate world where humans can transform into ravens, but it also dives deep into rich drama and thought-provoking political dialogues. The ANN community has dubbed this series the Most Underrated Anime of 2024, shining a light on its unique storytelling and compelling themes.
Most Underrated Anime Series of the Year: YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master
And this is where we conclude the Readers' Choice Awards! So, what do you think of the 2024 winners? Is it a yay or a nay? Let us know your thoughts on our Talkback Thread, and we'll see you on the next one!
