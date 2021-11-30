Anime Frontier Ticket Winners
Anime Frontier is this weekend!
Thanks to our friends at Leftfield Media, ANN is giving away 3-weekend tickets to the brand new North Texas Convention.
Anime Frontier is will be an epic 3-day convention put on by the folks behind Anime NYC. It will be taking place the weekend of December 3rd - 5th, 2021 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Guests at the event will include Bryce Papenbrook, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Chris Sabat, Samantha Inoue-Harte, Robbie Daymond, Tia Ballard, Sean Schemmel, Anairis Quiñones and more!
There will also be a virtual appearance by I☆RIS (Akiba's Trip: The Animation, Alice in Borderland, Magical Sempai) and a live Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY concert.
Congratulations to our weekend pass winners:
- Kristian Cabrera,
- Vince Macedo, and
- Michael Jokoh;
Didn't win? It's not too late to buy a 1-day or 3-day ticket! Get them here.
discuss this in the forum |
back to Anime Frontier Ticket Give-Away
Giveaway homepage / archives