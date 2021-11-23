Anime Frontier Ticket Give-Away

Anime Frontier is less than 2 weeks away!

If you've been trying to decide whether or not to go, we've got you covered, why not go for free? Thanks to our friends at Leftfield Media, ANN is giving away 3-weekend tickets to the brand new North Texas Convention.

Anime Frontier is will be an epic 3-day convention put on by the folks behind Anime NYC . It will be taking place the weekend of December 3rd - 5th, 2021 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Guests at the event will include Bryce Papenbrook , Colleen Clinkenbeard , Chris Sabat , Samantha Inoue-Harte , Robbie Daymond , Tia Ballard , Sean Schemmel , Anairis Quiñones and more!

There will also be a virtual appearance by I☆RIS ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation , Alice in Borderland , Magical Sempai ) and a live Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY concert.

Want to win ? Enter your details below, and check back here on Saturday!

On top of three free tickets, there will also be a surprise participation prize for anyone who enters!

Convinced you want to go and don't want to take your chances on the give-away? Get your tickets here.

By entering this contest, you consent to receive one (1) (and only one) marketing e-mail from Leftfield Media / Anime Frontier.

Name:

E-mail address:

Double-check your answers and then: