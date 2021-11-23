Anime Frontier Ticket Give-Away

Anime Frontier is less than 2 weeks away!

If you've been trying to decide whether or not to go, we've got you covered, why not go for free? Thanks to our friends at Leftfield Media, ANN is giving away 3-weekend tickets to the brand new North Texas Convention.

Anime Frontier is will be an epic 3-day convention put on by the folks behind Anime NYC. It will be taking place the weekend of December 3rd - 5th, 2021 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Guests at the event will include Bryce Papenbrook, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Chris Sabat, Samantha Inoue-Harte, Robbie Daymond, Tia Ballard, Sean Schemmel, Anairis Quiñones and more!

There will also be a virtual appearance by I☆RIS (Akiba's Trip: The Animation, Alice in Borderland, Magical Sempai) and a live Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY concert.

Want to win ? Enter your details below, and check back here on Saturday!

On top of three free tickets, there will also be a surprise participation prize for anyone who enters!

Convinced you want to go and don't want to take your chances on the give-away? Get your tickets here.

By entering this contest, you consent to receive one (1) (and only one) marketing e-mail from Leftfield Media / Anime Frontier.

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
