Afro Samurai's Takashi Okazaki Draws Marvel Comic Book Cover

New Werewolf By Night comic set to release in April

Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki drew the cover of the upcoming Marvel comic book series Werewolf By Night , written by Taboo and Ben Jackendoff and illustrated by Scot Eaton. This marks the first time Okazaki has drawn a cover for Marvel Comics .

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said that he has wanted to bring Okazaki to Marvel ever since they first met during the production of Afro Samurai . “The way he illustrates characters to kinetically leap out of his art reminds me of so many of Marvel's masters, and I knew he'd be perfect for covers here, as this Werewolf by Night image perfectly shows!” he said.

The Werewolf by Night character first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #2 1972. The new Werewolf by Night comic is set to release in April. Marvel describes the story as follows:

A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse, and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within? Taboo of the BLACK EYED PEAS and Benjamin Jackendoff team up with Scot Eaton to tell an epic tale of righteous fury and incredible transformation in the Mighty Marvel Manner that is not to be missed!

Aside from drawing the original Afro Samurai manga and working on the television series and Afro Samurai: Resurrection film, Takashi Okazaki also worked as a character designer on Batman Ninja , Summer Wars , and Garo -Vanishing Line- . Junpei Mizusaki directed Batman Ninja , and has also worked as an opening animation producer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc . He also served as the executive producer on the Pop Team Epic television anime series.

Source: Press Release (January 22)