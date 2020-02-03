Fate/Grand Order Smartphone Game Surpasses US$4 Billion in Total Spending

Game earned US$1.1 billion in 2019

Fate/Grand Order has grossed US$4 billion worldwide as of January 2020 according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data. The data tracks from the game's launch in August 2015. 81.5% (or US$3.3 billion) came from players in Japan. 10.4% (US$416 million) came from China, while 3.8% (US$151.8 million) came from the United States. Note that Sensor Tower does not track revenue from third-party Android stores in China or other regions.

In 2018 alone, the game generated US$1.2 billion from user spending. In 2019, it earned US$1.1 billion. The game had a relatively slower year in 2019; its iOS version briefly dipped out of the top 50 sales ranking on the Japanese App Store for the first time since the game's release. Nevertheless, the game surpassed US$3 billion in lifetime sales last year, earning more in four years than the Metal Gear series earned in its entire 32-year history.

The game's average revenue per download is approximately US$291 worldwide. In the Japanese market, the average revenue per download is US$487.

Figures from the App store show that the iOS version earned almost US$2.3 billion, or about 57.1% of lifetime revenue. On Google Play , the game earned than US$1.7 billion, or 42.9%. The App store accounts for 8.3 million downloads, or 60.4% of the game's total downloads.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017. Fate/Grand Order is receiving a TV anime and film project. In 2018, the game celebrated 14 million downloads.

Source: Sensor Tower