Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo in Ikebukuro Gets Revamped

Center will temporarily close in in March before reopening on March 6

Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo first opened in Ikebukuro in December 2014 but it will temporarily close its doors next month in preparation for a "renewal" opening on March 6. The new and improved Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo will include the Pokémon GO Lab, Pikachu Sweets Cafe, and Pokémon Card Station. The Center is also adding a kids play space, a specialty store, and the fountain square.

The reopening will kick off the “TOUCH THE POKÉMON Campaign” that will run until March 29. Visitors will be welcomed by Pokémon , free stickers, and a new product line launch. An event is planned for March 20 but staff won't reveal the details until March 6.

The center appears to be rebranding with Pokémon Sword Legendary Pokémon Zacian as its mascot. The center originally featured Charizard in its logo.

Source: 4Gamer, Pokémon.co.jp via Siliconera (Mercedez Clewis)