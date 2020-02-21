Life-sized Scopedog Robot Mecha from Votoms to be Unveiled in Inagi City

Inagi City in Tokyo's Tama region announced on Wednesday that it will be erecting a life-sized monument of a Scopedog from Armored Trooper Votoms inside the Inagi Pear Park in front of the Inagi-Naganuma station. The unveiling ceremony will take place on March 15 at the Inagi Pear Park. The Scopedog will join a statue of Amuro Ray's Gundam and Char Aznable's red Zaku from Mobile Suit Gundam .

Famed mechanical designer Kunio Okawara , who designed the Scopedogs and was involved in the creation of the statue, will be attending the event. Okawara posted about his work on Twitter and showed a photo of the location where the Scopedog will be situated.

Okawara will also be a guest at the upcoming " Mecha Designers Summit" in the Inagi Municipal iPlaza on March 21. The theme of the event will be gunpla. Entry is free, and up to 370 spots are available.

Kunio Okawara is known for his work on Time Bokan series, Yatterman , Mobile Suit Gundam , and Armored Trooper Votoms . In 2018, Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) awarded him a Lifetime Achievement Award for character design.