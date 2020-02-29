Hatsune Miku, Virtual Singers Cheer on Tokyo 2020 Marathon Athletes in Pocari Sweat Music Video

In December last year, Hatsune Miku was appointed the Pocari Sweat Ambassador in the lead up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She was joined by Virtual singers and idols Mirai Akari, Meiko, YuNi, Fuji Aoi, and Hoshino Ichika to promote the Beyond2020 program, which aims to highlight Japanese culture. The team has since produced an introduction video and a news program about heatstroke.

The latest video is a web movie showing Miku and her entourage cheering on athletes as they run through Tokyo and bringing them Pocari Sweat drinks when they need them.

The song featured in the video is "Aoku Kakero!" (Run into the Blue!) by the pianist Marasy, who has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube .

Hatsune Miku's involvement with the Olympics does not end with Pocari Sweat . Japan's artistic swimming team was recently seen practicing to Hatsune Miku's rendition of the folk song " Sakura Sakura " in the lead up to the Olympics.