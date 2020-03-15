First 8 Volumes of Shueisha's History of Japan Manga Will Be Available For Free Until March 18

Shueisha 's classic educational History of Japan manga will have its first eight volumes available on the Manga Mee app for free from March 12 to 18. The manga features cover illustrations by a variety of manga artists including Naruto 's Masashi Kishimoto , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 's Hirohiko Araki , Bleach 's Tite Kubo , and others.

Earlier this month, Shueisha , Shogakukan , and Hakusensha announced that they are posting back issues of some manga magazines digitally for free for a limited time, due to many schools, venues, and events in Japan temporarily closing due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness.

In addition, the staff of the Chibi Maruko-chan anime made 100 episodes of the anime available on the show's YouTube channel for free until March 15.

Bushiroad has also made video content available for its BanG Dream! (including anime episodes), Argonavis , D4DJ , Revue Starlight , Cardfight!! Vanguard , Rebirth for you ! , and Future Card Buddyfight franchises available on those franchise 's respective YouTube channels for a limited time.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said on February 27 that the government is asking elementary, junior high, and high schools to close until the end of spring break in early April to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government is also encouraging children and others to stay home and avoid large gatherings for the next few weeks.

Source: Comic Natalie