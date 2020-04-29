Watch Nakaba Suzuki Draw Seven Deadly Sins' Meliodas, Ban

The website for French newspaper Le Figaro posted a video last Wednesday of manga creator Nakaba Suzuki live drawing Meliodas and Ban, famous characters from his manga The Seven Deadly Sins , which recently ended.

The media reported that an interview with the author will be added on Sunday. On a side note, our partners from the French magazine AnimeLand posted another live drawing of the author illustrating the magnificent Diane on their website on Wednesday.

The manga ended in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on March 25. The manga's 40th compiled book volume confirmed on February 17 that the series will end in the 41st volume, which will ship on May 15. A sequel tentatively titled Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi (The Four Knights of the Apocalypse) is in the works.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll is posting new chapters as they appear in Japan.

The manga's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018.

The manga also inspired the anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky that opened in Japan in August 2018.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ; seen above right), a new television anime series by Studio DEEN , premiered on October 9 and is ongoing.

The Nanatsu no Taizai : Fundo no Shinpan (The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment) anime will air on TV Tokyo 's six affiliate channels and BS- TV Tokyo in October. The main cast members will return for the new anime.