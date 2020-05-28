Uta no Prince-sama, Symphogear Music to Feature in King Super Live Online 2020 Song Festival

Online-only event will be streamed viaPremium on May 30

Music from the Uta no Prince Sama and Symphogear franchises will feature in King Records 's 3rd live music event "King Super Live Online 2020." The event will be held entirely online on King Amusement Creative's YouTube channel via YouTube Premium on May 30.

On top of the main voice cast from Uta no Prince Sama and Symphogear , the list of participating artists includes Shouta Aoi , angela , Sumire Uesaka , Yūma Uchida , Yui Ogura , saji , Yoko Takahashi , Megumi Hayashibara , Sōichirō Hoshi, Yui Horie , Nana Mizuki , Miss Monochrome, Inori Minase , Mamoru Miyano , and Hiroko Moriguchi .

The first King Super Live event was held at the Saitama Super Arena in 2015. The second event was held in Tokyo Dome , Taiwan, and China in 2018.

