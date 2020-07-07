Kensho Ono, Kana Hanazawa Announce Their Marriage

Voice actors Kensho Ono (30) and Kana Hanazawa (31) announced on their Twitter accounts on Wednesday that they have gotten married.

Ono wrote in his message that Hanazawa is "a person I respect. She is passionate about her work, is always cheerful and makes me happy when we're together, and she has many qualities that I don't possess."

Hanazawa wrote: "Ono is a person who can make life more fun no matter what the occasion. I'm a worry-wart, and he gives me courage while being very kind."

Both voice actors thanked everyone for supporting them and vowed to live earnestly in both their work and their marriage.

In 2017, Ono confirmed that he was in a relationship with Hanazawa.

Ono played the title character in the Japanese dub of the Harry Potter films. His anime voice acting roles include Tetsuya Kuroko in Kuroko's Basketball , Phichit Chulanont in Yuri!!! on Ice , and Ryūnosuke Akutagawa in Bungo Stray Dogs .

Hanazawa has had leading and cameo roles in Makoto Shinkai 's films, including Yukino in The Garden of Words and Mitsuha's similar-looking teacher in your name. Her numerous major anime roles include Psycho-Pass ' Akane Tsunemori, OREIMO 's Kuroneko, and Monogatari 's Nadeko Sengoku.

The two actors starred together in Magi as Hakuryū Ren and Kōgyoku Ren, in Bungo Stray Dogs as Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and Lucy M., and in Pop Team Epic as Pipimi and Popuko (in different episodes). They also performed roles together in Fairy Tail , Tsuredure Children , Maria the Virgin Witch , Prince of Stride: Alternative , and Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? .