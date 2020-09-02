Interest
Japan's Twitter Users Have Fun With 2025 World Expo Osaka Logo
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
The unveiling of the official logo for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka has triggered a deluge of memes, parodies and fanart from Japan's Twitter users.
The logo is the brainchild of graphic designer Tamotsu Shimada and his team, TEAM INARI. Comprised of irregular red spheres connected in the shape of a ring, its design is meant to embody the theme of “the brilliance of life”, with the red spheres representing cells of different shapes while the blue and white circles within them being a symbolic nod to the logo of the 1970 World Expo.
Yet, the logo also gives off an unshakeable impression of a googly-eyed eldritch creature, which amused Twitter users and inspired plenty of memes and parodies accompanied with the affectionate hashtags #いのちの輝きくん (Inochi no Kagayaki-kun, or “Mr. Brilliance of Life”) and, perhaps more fittingly, #コロシテくん (Koroshite-kun, or “Mr. Kill Me Now”). Below is a selection of offerings from this Twitter trend.
Some emphasized the potentially grotesque, body-horror aspects of the logo...
今流行りのコロシテくん作った— いちた すいち (@1t1mikan) August 26, 2020
#コロシテくん pic.twitter.com/wCiiwrAJRo
つい描いてしまいました#いのちの輝きくん #命の輝き pic.twitter.com/fMZUAooNdB— B.B. (@BB84155040) August 26, 2020
…while others chose to see its cute and endearing side.
野生のいのちの輝きくん描いた#いのちの輝きくん pic.twitter.com/qVfY3cN9tR— ヤダ (@yada_kaeru) August 25, 2020
いやむり可愛すぎる絶対ぬいぐるみ出してほしい pic.twitter.com/d4bIpZ2Re9— 大介▼ #殺彼CD4弾9/30発売▼単行本5巻発売中 (@sleeper_is_mine) August 25, 2020
Of course, there is no shortage of anime references too. Koroshite-kun wouldn't be out of place as Nadeko's scrunchie in the Monogatari franchise...
続・囮物語「なでこショゴス」#コロシテくん pic.twitter.com/sPS8KodDSq— なめこん (@753lizingIxa) August 26, 2020
...a fairy in Yuki Yuna Is a Hero...
整列!#yuyuyu#いのちの輝きくん pic.twitter.com/LMvhAITaJd— R10 (@R10yyyyy) August 25, 2020
...or even an angel in Neon Genesis Evangelion
例のロゴ、使徒みがあったので— ちひろ (@t_r1ng0) August 29, 2020
初号機と闘わせてみました#いのちの輝きくん#大阪万博 pic.twitter.com/6oiWXVumOu
Finally, perhaps due to its likeliness to pon de ring donuts, the logo has also inspired some culinary creations
大阪万博のロゴ「いのちの輝き」を世界最速でパンにしました🍞 pic.twitter.com/dH0Gammnhj— 松永健太 (@kentamatsunaga) August 26, 2020
Just making a Caprese, nothing to see here. #コロシテくん #OsakaExpo2025 #Osaka #コワイ #vegetarian #salad #caprese pic.twitter.com/tgIMAMSPwG— Ann 杏 Kilzer (@stonecoldkilzer) August 29, 2020
Sources: Nikkei, Expo 2025 official Twitter account