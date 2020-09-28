Rick and Morty 'Samurai & Shogun' Short Director Reveals Rough Designs

Kaichi Satō , director and scriptwriter of the "Samurai & Shogun" animated short for the Rick and Morty animated television series, posted rough designs for the short on his Twitter account on Saturday. The images depict Samurai Rick and the boss Rick YRD42.

The Rick & Morty season4 Blu-rayBox is out now! Also included "the Samurai and Shogun" which I directed, in a bonus feature.



first shown Rough design! https://t.co/Zx0oDOd0ik pic.twitter.com/0jaaHGJe6l — [email protected] and Shogun (@kaichisato) September 26, 2020

In Japanese, Satō comments that he wanted Morty to ride in a baby carriage. He also noted that the original idea for the boss was for him to simply be another Rick, but he wanted to give him a villainous look, so he omitted the eyebrows. He mused whether the character still looks identifiable as Rick.

Executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta (President of Production I.G. USA ) commented on Twitter that the design was instantly approved by Jason DeMarco , senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim .

The short produced by Japanese anime Studio DEEN initially aired during Toonami programming block in March. Staff members include Kaichi Satō , Maki Terashima-Furuta , and producer Koji Iijima . Adult Swim also uploaded the video to its YouTube channel.

The short stars Youhei Tadano as "Rick WTM72," and Keisuke Chiba as "Shogun Morty." The pair reprised their roles from the Japanese dub of the animated series.

Jason DeMarco posted on Twitter that his team "spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short."

The short is included in Rick and Morty 's season 4 blu-ray box set.

[Via Maki Terashima-Furuta]