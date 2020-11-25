Akudama Drive Releases Collaboration Image with Danganronpa

The Akudama Drive anime announced on its website on Wednesday that it is collaborating with the Danganronpa video games. Rui Komatsuzaki , who created the character designs for both series, released a crossover image depicting Akudama Drive 's Ordinary Person, Cutthroat, Courier, and Black Cat with Danganronpa 's Makoto Naegi, Sayaka Maezono, and Monokuma.

The image will be used on the cover of Animedia 's January issue, which will ship on December 10. It will also be used for a store-exclusive bonus B2 poster given out to people who purchase all six Blu-ray or DVD volumes of Akudama Drive via Animate .

Akudama Drive is an original anime created by Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games. It premiered in Japan on October 8 after its delay from July.

The Danganronpa video game franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project. In May, Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition released on smartphones on August 20, and the company will also release a smartphone edition of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony .

In 2018, the game development company Too Kyo Games announced that it was founded by ex-employees of Spike Chunsoft , including Danganronpa series writer Kazutaka Kodaka , composer Masafumi Takada , and illustrator Rui Komatsuzaki .