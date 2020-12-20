Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Produces 2nd PR Anime

The Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives, Hokkaido's top Japan Agricultural Cooperatives group, has released the second episode of its PR anime.

The anime commemorates the organization's 100th anniversary. It tells the story of a five-year-old boy named Ryōta (played by Miyuki Satou ), who learns to appreciate milk after being whisked away to a dream world where he learns about the process of creating milk products.

The first episode can be viewed below:

The animation is produced by Robot and Telecom Animation Film . It is directed by Natsuko Horikawa. The proposal and script were written by Junichi Tanaka , and the original character designs are by Nobuteru Yūki ( The Vision of Escaflowne ).

Source: Comic Natalie