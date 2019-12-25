Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Produces PR Anime

The Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives, Hokkaido's top Japan Agricultural Cooperatives group, produced a PR anime titled "from North Field _episode1", which released on YouTube on Thursday. The 10-minute anime commemorates the organization's 100th anniversary and tells the story of a young man who joins the group.

Hokuren also posted a short interview video with Shinya Itabashi, the voice actor of the anime's protagonist Itsuki Bōda. Itabashi is an actor in the Natsuzora live-action series about the early Japanese animation industry; the Hokuren anime represents his voice actor debut.

The animation is produced by Robot and Telecom Animation Film . It is directed by Natsuko Horikawa. The proposal and script were written by Junichi Tanaka , and the original character designs are by Nobuteru Yūki ( The Vision of Escaflowne ). The theme song "You Are So Beautiful" is performed by Noriyuki Makihara . Jin Urayama and Mami Horikoshi also lent their voices to the film as Takeshi Saitō and Riko Saitō.

