Interest
Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Produces PR Anime
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Hokuren Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives, Hokkaido's top Japan Agricultural Cooperatives group, produced a PR anime titled "from North Field _episode1", which released on YouTube on Thursday. The 10-minute anime commemorates the organization's 100th anniversary and tells the story of a young man who joins the group.
Hokuren also posted a short interview video with Shinya Itabashi, the voice actor of the anime's protagonist Itsuki Bōda. Itabashi is an actor in the Natsuzora live-action series about the early Japanese animation industry; the Hokuren anime represents his voice actor debut.
The animation is produced by Robot and Telecom Animation Film. It is directed by Natsuko Horikawa. The proposal and script were written by Junichi Tanaka, and the original character designs are by Nobuteru Yūki (The Vision of Escaflowne). The theme song "You Are So Beautiful" is performed by Noriyuki Makihara. Jin Urayama and Mami Horikoshi also lent their voices to the film as Takeshi Saitō and Riko Saitō.
Source: Cinra