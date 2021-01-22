Cuddle Up With Sleepy Kuroko's Basketball Plushies

Miracles they might be, but the top basketball players of Teikō Junior High and Seirin High deserve a good rest every now and then. Now you can watch over them as they catch some well-earned snoozes. Chara-ani has announced plushies of sleeping Kuroko's Basketball characters (complete with tiny, adorable pajamas) which will go on sale this May.

The current line up includes the "Generation of Miracles" members – Shintarō Midorima, Ryōta Kise, Atsushi Murasakibara, Daiki Aomine, Seijūrō Akashi – as well as the series' protagonist and deuteragonist, Tetsuya Kuroko and Taiga Kagami from Seirin High. Each plush measures approximately 30 cm (about 11.8 inches) in length and is made of polyester and polyurethane.

The plushies cost 4,950 yen each including tax (approximately US$47.65) and can be pre-ordered at Chara-ani and CD Japan until February 18.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko's Basketball manga serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2008-2014. The manga inspired a TV anime that ran for three seasons between April 2012 and June 2015, four stage plays, and a film in 2017.

