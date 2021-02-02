Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen Creators Draw Each Other's Characters in Upcoming Fan Book

Manga artists will discuss the similarities between the two series in fan book releasing on March 4

The Jujutsu Kaisen official Twitter account announced on Monday that the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen fan book, which will be released on March 4, will feature a 10-page discussion between Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami and Bleach creator Tite Kubo . The two manga artists will also draw their favorite characters from each other's series.

Akutami will discuss his admiration for his predecessor Kubo, while Kubo will discuss the similarities between their two works.

Kubo launched Bleach in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Akutami launched the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in March 2018. Both titles were serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

[Via Hachima Kikо̄]