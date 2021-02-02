Interest
Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen Creators Draw Each Other's Characters in Upcoming Fan Book
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Jujutsu Kaisen official Twitter account announced on Monday that the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen fan book, which will be released on March 4, will feature a 10-page discussion between Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami and Bleach creator Tite Kubo. The two manga artists will also draw their favorite characters from each other's series.
【公式ファンブック続報!】芥見先生と久保帯人先生の対談が #呪術廻戦 ファンブックで掲載決定!— 呪術廻戦【公式】 (@jujutsu_PR) February 1, 2021
10ページにも及ぶお二人のアツい漫画談議をぜひ本書でご堪能下さい。
お互いの作品の好きなキャラを描き下ろした色紙も掲載します!
お楽しみに! pic.twitter.com/zdAdTlC7BB
Akutami will discuss his admiration for his predecessor Kubo, while Kubo will discuss the similarities between their two works.
Kubo launched Bleach in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Akutami launched the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in March 2018. Both titles were serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
[Via Hachima Kikо̄]