Kung Fu Tea to Serve Limited-Time Fruits Basket Bubble Tea in U.S.

U.S. bubble tea brand Kung Fu Tea will be serving three limited edition drinks inspired by Fruits Basket characters starting from April 1: Yuki's Noble Taro Slush, Tohru's Strawberry Blush Slush and Kyo's Mango Madness. Customers will also be able to get a limited edition Fruits Basket Sticker when they purchase the above drinks (while supplies last).

In addition, customers of any Kung Fu Tea drink purchased between March 15 to May 9 will get a free one-month Funimation Premium Plus Membership. Customers simply need to purchase a drink and scan the QR code on the co-branded lids. The offer is redeemable only in the United States.

“The promotional partnership between Funimation and Kung Fu Tea is a great way to celebrate the final season of Fruits Basket and is an excellent way for fans to celebrate these beloved characters,” noted Rahul Purini, Chief Operating Officer at Funimation Global Group. “It's also a great way to usher in spring and a whole new season of amazing anime content.”

“As America's Bubble Tea, Kung Fu Tea's mission is to build a community through our fresh ingredients, bold flavors and innovative drinks. Our partnership with Funimation gives Kung Fu Tea the opportunity to reward the fearless fans of not only our products, but some of the best anime as well,” said Mai Shi, Marketing and PR lead from Kung Fu Tea.

The Fruits Basket the Final anime season will premiere in Japan on April 5. Funimation revealed will stream the first episode with an English dub on Friday, March 19, two weeks prior. Viewers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom can view the stream through Funimation , and it will also be viewable for users in Australia and New Zealand via AnimeLab .

Source: Press Release