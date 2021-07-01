'So I'm a Spider, So What?' CG Assistant Addresses Production Issues Around Delayed Finale

"The outsourced animation on multiple episodes completely broke down, andhad to redo it all from scratch."

Naoya Fukushi , who served as a CG assistant at Tengu Kobo on the So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) anime, took to Twitter last Friday to explain the show's production issues in the wake of the delay of the 24th episode. His tweets are translated as follows:

There are a lot of insensitive tweets from people who don't know the production situation. The outsourced animation on multiple episodes completely broke down, and Millepensee had to redo it all from scratch. The staff ended up being too busy for the later episodes that were set aside for them, which is a large reason for the poor quality. The staff are quite literally killing themselves to deal with this. Please be patient with the delay... I do agree with the sentiment that regardless of the situation at the studio, what ultimately matters is what gets broadcasted. No matter what the reason, missing the broadcast is heavily frowned upon. But I made this tweet because I just wanted people to know that my friends' studio is battling desperately for the sake of this anime. And the people who are slinging insults won't stop until someone takes their own life.

The episode was originally slated to air last Friday. The official website for the anime announced last Thursday that the staff is delaying the 24th episode due to production issues. The episode has been rescheduled for Saturday.

The anime premiered on January 8. It was previously slated to premiere last year, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly affected the anime's production schedule.

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū , Berserk 2016, Cop Craft ) is directing the anime at Millepensee , with Shinichiro Ueda as assistant director. Okina Baba , the author of the original novels, is collaborating with Yūichirō Momose ( Infinite Dendrogram , My Sister, My Writer ) for head writing duties. Kii Tanaka ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Hinomaru Sumo ) is drawing the character designs. Masahiko Suzuki , Ryō Hirata , and Hiromi Kimura are credited for monster design. Tomohiro Yoshida is the chief animator. Shinji Nagaoka is the art director, while Chieko Hibi is the color designer. Hideki Imaizumi is the director of photography, Takashi Sakurai is in charge of editing, and Kazuo Yamaguchi is credited as the CG director, with exsa as the CG animation studio. ENGI is credited for CG animation production assistance. Shūji Katayama is composing the music.