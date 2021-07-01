'So I'm a Spider, So What?' Anime's Delayed Finale Rescheduled to Saturday

Episode 24 delayed from June 25 due to production issues

The official website for the television anime of Okina Baba 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels announced on Thursday that the delayed 24th and final episode has been rescheduled to this Saturday, July 3. The episode was originally slated to air on Friday, June 25, but was delayed due to production issues.





The 24th episode will premiere on the AT-X channel on July 3 at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT). It will then run on the BS11 , Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto channels, and also on the Hikari TV , dTV channel, Abema, and other streaming services.

The anime premiered on January 8 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . The anime will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The company also announced plans to stream an English dub . The anime was previously slated to premiere last year, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly affected the anime's production schedule.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

I, the protagonist, was just an ordinary high school girl, but suddenly I was reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world. Not only that, but I awakened in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters. Armed with only my human knowledge and my overwhelming positivity, I'm forced to use spiderwebs and traps to defeat far stronger monsters just to stay alive... So begins the labyrinth survival story of a girl with incredible mental strength living as one of the lowest-ranked beasts!

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū , Berserk 2016, Cop Craft ) is directing the anime at Millepensee , with Shinichiro Ueda as assistant director. Okina Baba , the author of the original novels, is collaborating with Yūichirō Momose ( Infinite Dendrogram , My Sister, My Writer ) for head writing duties. Kii Tanaka ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Hinomaru Sumo ) is drawing the character designs. Masahiko Suzuki , Ryō Hirata , and Hiromi Kimura are credited for monster design. Tomohiro Yoshida is the chief animator. Shinji Nagaoka is the art director, while Chieko Hibi is the color designer. Hideki Imaizumi is the director of photography, Takashi Sakurai is in charge of editing, and Kazuo Yamaguchi is credited as the CG director, with exsa as the CG animation studio. ENGI is credited for CG animation production assistance. Shūji Katayama is composing the music.