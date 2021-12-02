Manga Artist Keiko Takemiya Draws Stained-Glass Window Art For Hometown Airport

Eminent shojo manga artist Keiko Takemiya drew the artwork and supervised a large-sale stained-glass window that will be displayed in the terminal building of the Tokushima Awaodori Airport in Tokushima in March 2022. The city of Tokushima, which is located in Japan's Shikoku island, is Takemiya's hometown.

The title of the stained-glass piece is Zomeki - Yūkyū no Nibyōshi - (Zomeki - An Eternal Duple Meter -). "Zomeki" refers to one of the signature dances of the annual Awa Dance Festival, which is held as part of the Obon festival in the Tokushima Prefecture. In addition to illustrations of the dancers, the piece depicts characters from the following Takemiya manga: Pharaoh no Haka , Variation , Kaze to Ki no Uta , Hime Kuzushi , To Terra , Fly Me to the Moon! , Izaron Densetsu , and Tenma no Ketsuzoku .

Takemiya commented: "I loved the free-spirited atmosphere of summer, with men and women all over the city enjoying the Awa Dance in their own way." Regarding the illustrations of the characters from her manga, she also commented: "I hope it brings out nostalgia."

The window is currently being crafted by the Creare Atami Yugawara Studio in Shizuoka. After it has been completed, it will be displayed in the departure lobby of the building's third floor.

Takemiya helped pioneer both modern shōjo manga and modern science fiction manga. Along with Moto Hagio and Riyoko Ikeda , Takemiya is part of the Year 24 Group — a grouping of innovative female manga creators who were born in or around the Year Shōwa 24 (1949) and who shaped the now diverse field of shōjo manga.

Takemiya has won the Shogakukan Manga Award for both her To Terra and Kaze to Ki no Uta manga . Vertical has published both To Terra and Andromeda Stories in English. Manga Planet licensed both manga in 2019 as Toward the Terra and Stories of Andromeda Galaxy , respectively. The Toward the Terra manga inspired an anime in 2007.

Source: Comic Natalie