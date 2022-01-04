New PV Shows Off RX-93ffν Gundam In Action

The official Gundam YouTube channel has released a short animated teaser to promote the unveiling of the life-sized RX-93ffν Gundam Statue in Fukuoka later this year.

The teaser shows the new mobile suit firing off a shot from its long-range fin funnel mount, before dismounting to engage in close-quarters combat. The RX-93ffν Gundam is heavily based on Amuro Ray's RX-93 ν Gundam (pronounced "Nu Gundam ") that appeared in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack anime film.

Sunrise and the Bandai Namco Group previously announced that they will unveil the new life-sized Gundam statue in Fukuoka's Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport . The completed statue will be 24.8 meters tall, making it the tallest of the life-sized Gundam statues.

The head of the statue was showcased at a ceremony held at the shopping park last December. It will become open to the public in April 2022.

Bandai Namco currently has three life-size Gundam statues on display. A life-size "transforming" RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime debuted at Tokyo's Diver City complex in September 2017. Sunrise then unveiled an 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama on December 19. The life-size statue of the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed debuted in Shanghai on May 28. (The Unicorn Gundam statue in Tokyo replaced a previous, mostly immobile RX-78-2 Gundam statue.)

Source: Official Gundam YouTube Channel