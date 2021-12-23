Life-Size RX-93ffν Gundam Statue in Fukuoka Rears Its Head

24.8-meter-tall statue will open to the public next April

Bandai Namco Group unveiled the head of its new life-sized Gundam statue in Fukuoka's Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport at a ceremony on Wednesday. The head was installed on the in-progress statue in front of the media and people affiliated with the project.

It was announced that the completed statue will be 24.8 meters tall, making it the tallest of the life-sized Gundam statues. It will become open to the public next April.

The statue will depict a new mobile suit named the RX-93ffν Gundam , heavily based on Amuro Ray's RX-93 ν Gundam (pronounced "Nu Gundam ") that appeared in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack anime film. The design will feature the familiar Gundam protagonist tricolor scheme, and a new long-range fin funnel mount.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's "Chief Gundam Officer" Koji Fujiwara stated in the announcement that the statue will feature "gimmicks" that are a staple for the ν Gundam .

The Bandai Namco Group previously hinted that it is working on a new life-size statue in June.

Bandai Namco currently has three life-size Gundam statues on display. A life-size "transforming" RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime debuted at Tokyo's Diver City complex in September 2017. Sunrise then unveiled an 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama on December 19. The life-size statue of the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed debuted in Shanghai on May 28. (The Unicorn Gundam statue in Tokyo replaced a previous, mostly immobile RX-78-2 Gundam statue.)

Source: Oricon via Otakomu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.