Sailor Moon Commemorates 30th Anniversary With Museum, Collabs

Naoko Takeuchi 's Sailor Moon manga is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a score of new events and collaborations, including a limited-time museum that will be held in Japan later this year. The exhibit will trace the history of the series and display art from the manga, anime, musical, merchandising, and more. Further details will be announced at a later date.

The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime films are also teaming up with Sanrio for the first time. Character goods featuring Sailor Moon paired with Hello Kitty, Sailor Chibi Moon paired with My Melody, Sailor Mercury paired with Cinnamoroll, Sailor Mars paired with Kuromi, Sailor Jupiter paired with Marron Cream, and Sailor Venus paired with Pompompurin will be released at a later date.

In addition, Sailor Moon is partnering with Premico to sell traditional Japanese crafts, the watch maker wicca, women's accessory store Maison de FLEUR, clothing brand UNIQLO , and the luxury fashion brands Anna Sui and Samantha Thavasa. In late February, the Milcrea chocolate brand will hold a giveaway campaign in Japan, with an extra large cushion featuring an original Sailor Moon design as one of the prizes.

The Eternal films are also inspiring a special VR video, called "VR Dream/Flight," which began streaming on Viveport VR app store on Tuesday. The video will only be available for premium users of the service until April 19, when it will then begin streaming for free. It will be available in Japanese, English, and simplified Chinese.

Finally, the films are inspiring framed postcard sets. Universal Studios Japan will sell a new batch of merchandise in tandem with its "Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon The Miracle 4-D ~Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe~" attraction, which will start on March 4.