Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Applies To Be an Astronaut

Having dived to the ocean's depths, the entertainer sets her sights on outer space

Voice actress and singer Shoko Nakagawa revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she has applied to be an astronaut for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ( JAXA ).

She posted a screenshot of her application receipt and wrote: "I have finished my application to be an astronaut! It's a ticket to my greatest dream: going to space. Thanks to the broad recruitment scope, I was able to throw my hat in the ring! Until now, I've always been just one centimeter too short, so now I just have to apply!"

She added that she would like to become someone who has visited both outer space and the ocean depths, referencing how in 2009, she dived 5,200 meters below sea level in a manned submersible.

Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer, performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann , Star Blazers 2199 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Punch Line , and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments and has hosted the ongoing weekly children's variety show Pokémon no Uchi Atsumaru? (Meet Up at the Pokémon House?) for over six years.

In January, she left hospital after being treated for anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening). She explained that the anaphylaxis was apparently caused by an ingredient in the various medicine she had taken earlier to counteract fever, pain, fatigue, and stress. (She noted that she tested negative for the new coronavirus disease or COVID-19.)