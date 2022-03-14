Assault Lily Last Bullet Smartphone Game Announces Date a Live Collab Event

The Assault Lily project and Date A Live have a few things in common: they both revolve around beautiful girls with weapons. With the fourth Date A Live anime season just around the corner, Bushiroad 's Assault Lily Last Bullet smartphone game has announced an upcoming collaboration event.

To promote the collaboration, the game's Twitter account launched a retweet campaign on Sunday giving away 500 Magi Jewels (the game's in-game gacha currency) to players if the announcement tweet reaches 5,000 retweets. As of press time, the tweet has reached its goal; the currency will be distributed on March 31, 5:00pm JST.

Further details regarding the event will be announced at a later date.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise , based on 1/12-scale action dolls and figures, that was conceived by the doll maker AZONE International and the creative group acus in 2013. The Assault Lily Bouquet anime premiered in October 2020.

Assault Lily Fruits , the franchise 's new mini anime premiered in the game app on July 20.

The Date A Live IV television anime series will premiere on April 8. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October, but was then delayed to this year for "various reasons."

Source: Dengeki Online