Assault Lily Project Gets Mini Anime by SHAFT This Summer

The "Assault Lily Project Announcement" event unveiled a new mini anime by the studio SHAFT for this summer. While the announcement did not specify the medium of the mini anime, it described the anime with the term used for online streaming.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise , based on 1/12-scale action dolls and figures, that was conceived by the doll maker Azone International and the creative group acus in 2013. The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

A television anime titled Assault Lily Bouquet premiered on October 1, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired with subtitles and an English dub. The anime delayed its premiere date to October to prioritize the safety of its cast and staff during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime was originally slated to premiere in July. The franchise 's stage play cast members reprised their roles in the anime.

Bushiroad 's Assault Lily Last Bullet smartphone game will launch on January 20 for iOS and Android.