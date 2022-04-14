Cherry Magic! Manga Artist Donates Film Rights Fee to Marriage For All Japan

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga creator Yū Toyota announced on her Twitter account last Wednesday that she has donated part of the film/adaptation rights fee to Marriage For All Japan, an organization which advocates same-sex marriage in Japan.

"I hope that our society can become a place where people can love each other in the form they desire regardless of gender," she wrote.

CheriMaho the Movie ~ 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ~ ( Cherry Magic! the Movie: Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ), the film sequel to the live-action television series based on Toyota 's manga opened in Japan last Friday.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018, and the manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 21. Square Enix Manga released the second volume on September 8, and it is the first boys-love manga that the company has published in English.

The television series premiered on TV Tokyo on October 9, 2020, and it also streamed on the Tsutaya Premium service. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series already inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020.