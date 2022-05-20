3D Virtual Eiko Rocks Ya Boy Kongming! OP Dance

Coming straight off the high of Ya Boy Kongming! 's viral opening theme sequence (7.7 million views on avex's YouTube at the time of this writing), Avex Pictures has posted a video of a virtual 3D model of the heroine Eiko Tsukumi performing the OP's dance sequence. The video, which was posted on Tuesday, has achieved over a million views.

Avex is offering the motion capture data as a free download, for anyone who wants to attempt the dance themselves. (Note that it does not include the 3D model, nor can the data be redistributed or used for commercial purposes.)

The colorful OP struck a chord with viewers around the world with its unique juxtaposition of a Chinese historical figure with catchy Eurobeat music ("Chikichiki Banban" by QUEENDOM is a Japanese cover of “Bulikirály” by Hungarian group Jolly). The full version arrived on music streaming services in Japan on Friday.

The anime premiered on April 5. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and will release it on home video. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the series.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web