Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Capsule Prizes Arrive At Kura Sushi USA on July 1

Kura Sushi is well-known among sushi train restaurants for dispensing "Bikkura Pon" capsule prizes to customers as they're dining. The chain frequently collaborates with anime and video game franchises to make the novelty fun for kids and adults alike.

The USA stores are no exception to this philosophy. The chain's most recent collab is with the popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, launching on July 1. The "Bikkura Pon" capsule prizes include rubber keychains, lanyards and badges. The prize selection will also be available for individual purchase in-store and online while stocks last.

Kura Sushi Rewards Members will also be eligible for multiple in-store giveaways on select dates during the collaboration. The giveaways include t-shirts and phone cases.

Since its founding in 2008, Kura Sushi USA has collaborated with Sanrio , Sonic the Hedgehog, Tetris, Tokidoki, Puglie Pug, Naruto Shippūden , and One-Punch Man .

Photos by Emily J. Davis for Kura Sushi

Source: Email Correspondence