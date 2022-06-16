Yoshiki Fukuyama Reignites Macross Nostalgia With 'Remember 16', 'Submarine Street' Performances

In this week's Anime Songs Party,, and singingHikari bring us back to the 90s

In this week's Anime Songs Party, Yoshiki Fukuyama , Yohei Onishi , and singing cosplayer Hikari bring us back to the 90s with live studio performances of Macross 7 insert songs "Remember 16" and "Submarine Street" at the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting studio.

Also, how does Fukuyama feel about being recognized as the "voice" for mecha anime theme songs? Find out the answer in the fully-subtitled interview segment below:

Yoshiki Fukuyama rose to fame as the singing voice of Macross 7 's main lead Basara. As a solo act and also with his band HUMMING BIRD , he contributed songs to Buso Renkin , City Hunter: Goodbye my Sweetheart , Ehrgeiz , Kamen no Maid Guy , Overman King Gainer , and many other anime titles. As part of the anime music supergroup JAM Project , he performed on songs for éX-Driver , Gravion , MazinKaiser , New Getter Robo , Robonimal Panda-Z: The Robonimation , Scrapped Princess , The SoulTaker , Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monster GX , and their most famous collaboration, the anime-based Super Robot Wars game franchise . More recently, he performed the opening theme to the Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout anime, and his new album "SPACE BIRD" has been available since May.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website