Tokyo Revengers Boys Inspire Boxer Briefs

The characters of Tokyo Revengers are inspiring a collection of boxer briefs, available now for pre-order in Japan via Premium Bandai. The designs are based on Takemichi, Mikey, Draken, Mitsuya, Baji, Chifuyu, Kazutora, the Tokyo Manji Gang, and the Valhalla Gang.

It's worth noting that these boxer briefs aren't exclusively for men—there are also ladies sizes available.

Each piece in the collection costs 3,850 yen (approximately US$29). Orders are open until September 11, and the items are expected to ship in October.

Source: Anime! Anime!