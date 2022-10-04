Code Geass' Lelouch, Suzaku Have Baby in Genesic Re;Code Smartphone Game

He also has a clone child with C.C., Kallen, and his little sister Nunally

Code Geass : Genesic Re;CODE , the new smartphone game based on Sunrise 's Code Geass anime, launched a bizarre new event for its first anniversary on Friday. The story reveals that in the future of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 's timeline, an evil scientist named Frankenstein uses Lelouch's genes to create a clone child with his frenemy Suzaku. He also does it with C.C., Kallen, and his little sister Nunally.

The children wind up in the mobile game's timeline, where Lelouch and the others are alive and well. After some initial surprised reactions, the children work together with their parent figures to fight back against Frankenstein and the fate that was forced upon them.

The children's names are Elzero (Lelouch x Suzaku), Elein (Lelouch x C.C.), Elzwei (Lelouch x Kallen), and Eldrei (Lelouch x Nunally).

The "Geass role-playing game" assembles Lelouch, Akito, and other characters from the anime projects and allows players to experience various stories from throughout the franchise . Its gameplay has both role-playing game and simulation elements. It features brand-new, original story scenarios from leading writers and Sunrise , as well as numerous original exclusive illustrations. The staff bills the game as "the official sequel to the Code Geass franchise ."

In March, the game started "Episode 26," an epilogue to the first season of the original anime. The episode is titled "Stage 26: Kо̄tei to Kishi" (Emperor and Knight).

The game launched in October 2021 after several delays.

The game's cast includes:

Shun Horie as Al, a boy with no memories

as Al, a boy with no memories Yūki Takada as Gigi, a mysterious girl

as Gigi, a mysterious girl Yumiri Hanamori as Archive, the librarian of the memory library

The anime's Sunrise , Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the game's original story, and Okouchi and Taniguchi are serving as executive supervisors. CLAMP is responsible for the original character designs. Kōhei Azano , Ao Jūmonji , Bisui Takahashi, and others are drafting each arc's story scenarios. JORO is developing the game, and the game features animation sequences from Sunrise .

[Via Reddit]