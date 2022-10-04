Kyle McCarley Responds to Crunchyroll Statement about Mob Psycho 100 Simuldub Recasting

Former voice of Mob claims not every non-Dallas casting will be replaced; remote voice acting for some roles will continue

Crunchyroll told gaming news outlet Kotaku on September 20 that the company is recasting the characters in Mob Psycho 100 's third season. A spokesperson for Crunchyroll said the choice was made to record the simuldub for Mob Psycho 100 III at the company's Dallas production studio and in order to "accomplish this seamlessly per our production and casting guidelines, we will need to recast some roles."

Voice actor Kyle McCarley , who revealed in a video earlier in the day that he may not return as the anime's protagonist, Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, claimed in a podcast with The Cartoon Cipher on Saturday that Crunchyroll 's statement does not necessarily mean that all non-Dallas roles will be replaced.

"I mean, the public statement that they made is not at all in line with what they were saying to any of the cast, and they are definitely doing some remote recording on the show. I can tell you that much. So no, they have not replaced the entire cast," he said.

He also commented that recording for the simuldub is currently underway.

Bang Zoom! Entertainment produced the dubs for the previous two seasons of Mob Psycho 100 . The majority of the dub actors in the previous two seasons are not based in Texas.

Crunchyroll is moving back to in-person recording, two years after Crunchyroll and FUNimation switched over to remote recording in response to COVID-19. After dozens of dubs produced remotely, many using talent from around the country, Crunchyroll confirmed that it has moved back to bringing Texas-based talent into the studio.

McCarley said he may not return as Mob because Crunchyroll is not complying with his request that the company meet with Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union representatives to negotiate a potential contract on future productions.

"It has been made abundantly clear to me that in the case of season three of Mob Psycho 100 , Crunchyroll is not going to be producing that show on a SAG-AFTRA contract," McCarley said. McCarley is a SAG-AFTRA union member and part of the SAG-AFTRA Dubbing Steering Committee and does not usually work on non-union dubs.

Mob Psycho 100 ADR Director Chris Cason confirmed he is not returning for the third season.

Source: The Cartoon Cipher podcast