Aerial Snack Brand's Association with Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Is Now Official
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Aerial snack brand has had an amusing association with the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime ever since the Gundam Aerial plastic models sold out so fast in Japan that the Bic Camera store in Akihabara stocked the shelves with Aerial snacks—an event which went viral on Twitter several weeks ago.
なお、本日。— ゼクシア✪eEXM-17/14R (@rgm79sp04) October 6, 2022
最早プラモですらない。 https://t.co/4slGeaFteY pic.twitter.com/PTvbPpaECT
And now the association is completely official. The anime's website and Twitter account announced on Sunday that Aerial snacks are getting Gundam: The Witch From Mercury packaging. Character designer Marie Tagashira drew the original illustration of protagonist Suletta enjoying an Aerial snack.
◆◆コラボ決定◆◆#ヤマザキビスケット エアリアルの、#水星の魔女 コラボパッケージが発売！— 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) October 16, 2022
(※発売日はエリア、店舗により異なります)
スレッタは、メインキャラクターデザイン #田頭真理恵 さん描き下ろし！
さらに、ガンプラが当たる #Wエアリアル キャンペーンも実施予定です！#G_Witch pic.twitter.com/RwlRQoRkI5
The snacks are available in sea salt (showing Suletta), thick cheddar cheese (showing Jeturk), grilled corn (showing Elan), and corn potage (showing Shaddiq) flavors. Note that the sales date will vary according to the area and the individual stores.
The series is also planning a Gunpla giveaway as part of the tie-up campaign at a later date.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's website, Twitter account