Furry Doujin Convention Kemoket Raises Over 2 Million Yen in Crowdfunding Campaign

Kemoket, one of the largest kemono-themed doujin conventions in Japan, launched a crowdfunding campaign on Motion Gallery last Sunday, and has since raised over 2.8 million yen on the crowdfunding platform.

Kemoket conventions are typically held twice a year in the Kanto region and once a year in the Kansai region. Kemoket 9 was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kemoket has been holding regular events since the fall of 2021. According to the campaign page, the convention is planning to return to its pre-pandemic scale in 2023 with Kemoket 13, but because there is a good chance that events will continue to be held at half-scale for some time, additional financial support is needed to ensure the stability of Kemoket and its operations.

The crowdfunding campaign on Motion Gallery will run until December 15, 2022. Original merchandise and general admission tickets will be given to backers under various tiers, and backers under the highest tier (20000 yen) will receive a personal shoutout by voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi at the announcement at Kemoket in spring 2023 or fall 2023.

Thanks to Poru Crobun for the news tip

Source: Kemoket Crowdfunding Campaign Page on Motion Gallery