Furry Doujin Convention Kemoket Raises Over 2 Million Yen in Crowdfunding Campaign
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Kemoket, one of the largest kemono-themed doujin conventions in Japan, launched a crowdfunding campaign on Motion Gallery last Sunday, and has since raised over 2.8 million yen on the crowdfunding platform.
実行委員会よりお知らせです。只今より【けもケット応援プロジェクト ここから先のけもケット！】を開始致します！— けもケット実行委員会 (@kemoket) October 30, 2022
こちらのクラウドファンディング企画は本日より12月15日までの実施となります。
また、詳細につきましてはリンク先（MotionGallery内）をご確認下さい！https://t.co/gYWtWjbV8w
Kemoket conventions are typically held twice a year in the Kanto region and once a year in the Kansai region. Kemoket 9 was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kemoket has been holding regular events since the fall of 2021. According to the campaign page, the convention is planning to return to its pre-pandemic scale in 2023 with Kemoket 13, but because there is a good chance that events will continue to be held at half-scale for some time, additional financial support is needed to ensure the stability of Kemoket and its operations.
The crowdfunding campaign on Motion Gallery will run until December 15, 2022. Original merchandise and general admission tickets will be given to backers under various tiers, and backers under the highest tier (20000 yen) will receive a personal shoutout by voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi at the announcement at Kemoket in spring 2023 or fall 2023.
Thanks to Poru Crobun for the news tip
Source: Kemoket Crowdfunding Campaign Page on Motion Gallery