Hunter x Hunter's Yoshihiro Togashi Says It Takes a Week to Redo a Single Panel

Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga returned to serialization after a nearly four-year hiatus on October 24, but its production has been a grueling process according to Togashi's reports. The manga creator tweeted last Wednesday that under his current system, it takes a week to complete a retake of a single panel. He was referring to chapter 398, which he expects will be completed this Wednesday.

Togashi has been public about the health issues he has been dealing with for the past several years. Shortly after he launched a Twitter account to tease the manga's return, he released a statement ahead of his exhibition in October that he was unable to sit in a chair for two years, which made him unable to draw. It also takes 3-5 times longer for him to do everyday movements.

In August, he tweeted that he has increased his staff.

Togashi's Hunter X Hunter manga returned after a nearly four-year hiatus in this year's 47th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 24 (JST). The manga had been on hiatus since November 2018, or for three years and 11 months.

Viz Media simul-published the new chapters in its English edition of Shonen Jump on October 23 (EDT), and has added the previous chapters of the manga to the magazine's digital vault.

The manga's upcoming 37th compiled book volume, the first volume after four years, shipped on November 4. The manga currently has 10 chapters (381-390) that have not yet been published in a compiled book volume.