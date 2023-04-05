'My Personal Weatherman', 'At 25:00, in Akasaka' Top 2023 BL Awards

Heaven Official's Blessing danmei novel wins best novel

©鯛野ニッケ/ソルマーレ編集部/リブレ

boys-love

Thewebsite Chil-Chil announced the winners of its 14th annualAwards last Friday. The awards honor manga, novels, drama CDs, voice actors, characters, and cover design in thegenre. The winning works are decided via popular vote on the website.

Nikke Taino's My Personal Weatherman was voted best comic, while Hiroko Natsuno's At 25:00, in Akasaka won best series. MangaPlaza is releasing My Personal Weatherman in English as an 18+ title. futekiya is releasing At 25:00, in Akasaka in English on the Manga Planet manga subscription service.

The popular Chinese danmei novel series Heaven Official's Blessing also got out a shout-out as best novel in the awards. Funimation partnered with bilibili in 2021 to release an animated adaptation of the series in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil. The series is now streaming on Crunchyroll .

The full results of this year's BL Awards winners are as follows:

Best Comic: Nikke Taino's My Personal Weatherman *Available in English from MangaPlaza

Best Series: Hiroko Natsuno's At 25:00, in Akasaka *Available in English from futekiya / Manga Planet

Best Next Generation (Newcomer): Saki Sakimoto's Never Let Go *Available in English from ShuCream*

Best Deep (work that strongly shows the artist's individuality): Shima Yashiki's This Poor Beta Doesn't Know About Love *Available in English from Renta! *

Best Erotic: Licca Arata's My Demon Boss, Mr. Gokudera, Wants To Be Exposed! *Available in English from futekiya / Manga Planet

Best Novel: Mo Xiang Tong Xiu's Heaven Official's Blessing *Available in English from Seven Seas Entertainment

Best BL CD: Takuya Satō and Sōma Saitō 's performance in At 25:00, in Akasaka 2

CD: and 's performance in Best BL CD voice actor : Sōma Saitō

CD : Best Cover Design: Tomo Kurahashi's cover for Akete mo Kurete mo -Zoku Itsuka Koi ni Naru Made- (Whether The Sun Rises or Falls -Continued: Until One Day It Becomes Love)

Kou Yoneda 's Twittering Birds Never Fly won last year's award for Best Series, while Ichika Yuno's Lullaby of the Dawn was voted Best Comic. Yuu Nagira's Utsukushii Kare (My Beautiful Man) novel series also picked up awards from multiple categories.

Source: Chil-Chil