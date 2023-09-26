Beastars Manga Creator Paru Itagaki Gets Married

The announcement included a collection of photos showcasing some of the delicious food her now-husband had made for her over the past three years.

This past Sunday, BEASTARS ' author, Paru Itagaki , announced via X (formerly Twitter) that she had gotten married. The post included a picture of her in her wedding dress (complete with a giant rooster head mask) and a collection of photos showcasing some of the delicious food her now-husband had made for her over the past three years.

I got married! As you can see in my “Meal Diary,” my husband has been cooking for me for around three years now. From now on, I would also like to use the power of my husband's food to continue drawing enjoyable manga.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Studio Orange announced in July that the television anime adaptation of the manga will have a new arc. Netflix Japan also announced the anime's new arc, and it opened a new website.

Itagaki launched the Bota Bota manga mini-series on December 25, and ended the series on February 19. The manga's one compiled volume released in Japan on April 8.