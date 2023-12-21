Universal Studios Japan's New My Hero Academia 4D Attraction Features Original Story

Quirks go beyond in attraction from March 1-August 14

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) revealed on Thursday that the previously announced collaboration attraction for Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia series will be a 4D experience titled " My Hero Academia the Real 4D."

The 4D attraction will be presented like a theatrical show featuring 3D visuals and special effects such as seat rumbles and splashes of water. There will be an original story featuring Deku, Bakugo, Uraraka, and Todoroki facing off against a villain who appears at the concert of a world-famous rock performer. While USJ does not elaborate on the villain's identity, the image above may provide a sneak peek.

The event is slated to run between Friday, March 1 to Wednesday, August 14, 2024. USJ announced on December 4 they it would collaborate with My Hero Academia for an event at the park. USJ stated, "Be captivated by the fierce battle between the heroes and villains that will appear before your eyes with the scale and quality unique to the park!"

While this may be the first large-scale collaboration with My Hero Academia and USJ, it is not the first time Deku has appeared at the theme park. The Universal Jump Summer event in 2016 featured some trick street art for My Hero Academia .

Class 1-A of My Hero Academia humorously went to USJ in one of its first story arcs, although it may not be what you're thinking. The teenage superheroes once visited the Unforeseen Simulation Joint (notice the acronym there) for training, but they had to handle a few unexpected surprises there.

In related news, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR ride is returning to USJ. The theme park's Osaka location will add an attraction based on Detective Conan series in spring 2024.

Universal Cool Japan 2024 will also again host attractions for Detective Conan and Monster Hunter .

