Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride Returns to Universal Studio Japan

Relive the excitement of the Mugen Train Arc at Universal Studios Japan !

In October 2022, the anime film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train opened to great acclaim. In October 2021 the movie was combined with the Entertainment District Arc for Season 2 of the anime series. Now in February 2024, Universal Studio Japan is gearing up for the return of the popular extended reality (XR) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc ride.

[ Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride ~Mugen Train that Runs Through Dreams~] is finally back!

By combining 360° VR images, speed, and G, you can feel the ultra-realistic breathing and power of Tanjiro and his friends in an ultra-immersive experience only available at USJ!

Experience for yourself the super excitement of being “overflowing with power” from the bottom of your heart!

Event period: 2024/2/1-2024/6/9

The XR ride brings fans aboard the Mugen Train seen in both the 2020 film and 2021's season 2. Featuring the character Tanjirô Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Kyôjurô Rengoku, Enmu, and Akaza, the ride lets fans experience the battles from the arc with a full 360-degree immersive VR movie.

The ride will return to the park between February 1 and June 6, 2024. The ride originally opened in September 2021 and enjoyed success during its entire run until February 2022.

Universal Studio Japan has also included several rules and regulations on the ride's official website. The park kindly asks those with the following to avoid the ride for safety purposes: those with heart disease, abnormal blood pressure, injuries to the back, neck, hip, or spine, pregnant persons, those who suffer from motion sickness, fear of heights, epilepsy, claustrophobia, noise sensitivity, or recently undergone surgery. However, those who use a wheelchair, prosthetic limbs, or other medical devices and those with other disabilities can partake in the ride with assistance from the staff.

For Demon Slayer fans this is certainly a ride you won't want to miss. Unfortunately, it appears Muichiro Tokito's voice actor Kengo Kawanishi will have to wait a bit longer for an Infinity Castle ride at the park.

