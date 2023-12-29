Dress as Ranma in New Felissimo x Ranma 1/2 Collaboration

Have you ever wanted your daily clothes to be like Ranma's?

In August 1987, legendary manga author Rumiko Takahashi released the well-loved manga series Ranma ½ . In fact, the manga was so well-loved it only took two years for the series to be adapted into a popular anime. Even today, the series maintains a following with reruns on Japanese local TV stations and got a Weekly Shonen Sunday 50th Anniversary anime Ranma ½ : Akumu! Shunmin Kou (popularly known as Nightmare! Incense of Spring Sleep in English-speaking regions) in 2010. While there haven't been new anime or manga in some time, fans don't need to worry. Women's fashion brand Felissimo announced on October 13 a partnership with the Ranma franchise for a line of clothes and other accessories.

Image via www.felissimo.co.jp ©高橋留美子／小学館

"Ranma 1/2" collaboration goods are now on sale! Items include patterned pajamas and kung fu pants that match Ranma's, an almost full-sized "Mochi Mochi P-chan pouch", and an "Okonomiyaki pouch from Ukyo" that with famous quote. Check the product list on the special site 🐼📷⇒https://www.felissimo.co.jp/ranma/ranma_cha.html?xid=twi_cha_ranma_2023E

Fans can purchase an assortment of Ranma ½ merchandise through the Felissimo website. The merchandise includes two sets of pajamas, three sets of kung-fu room shoes, a Genma plush holding a whiteboard, three sets of hair clips, three boxes of wasanbon fine-grained sugar candy, three tins of assorted tea's, Ranma's blue button up shirt, Ranma's blue pants, three sets of socks, an Ukyo okonomiyaki pouch, a Ryoga as P-chan pouch, a Ranma and Akane pouch, a reversible tote bag, a reversible kinchaku purse, a sweatshirt featuring an awkward romantic scene between Ranma and Akane, and three pillowcases. These are all cute items for any fan of the series. Although Felissimo is a women's brand, there isn't anything stopping all fans from purchasing the merchandise.

Fans will have to be careful when buying some of the set items, particularly the set items (the pajamas, hair clips, wasanbon, tea tins, socks, and pillowcases). While the site lists those items as sets, at purchase a quantity of one (1) will not get you the full set. Only one item from the set. For example, if you place an order for the assorted tea tins and the quantity is set to one (1) you will get only one of the tins, not the full set. To get the full set of tea tins, you have to set the quantity to three (3). Once you've done that and paid, you will receive one tin per month for three months. It's a bit confusing at first, but this tip will make buying the sets easier.

The Felissimo Ranma ½ items will be available until stock runs out. Unfortunately, six of the items, the pajamas, Genma plush, P-chan plush, sweatshirt, kinchaku purse, and pillowcases, have already sold out. There is also nothing stated on the website about international shipping. However, experience with other collaborations suggests Fellissimo does not ship internationally, which is unfortunate for fans abroad. If you're planning an extended stay in Japan and want some of that Ranma ½ merchandise, you'll have to act fast.