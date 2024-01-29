The Sasaki and Peeps Anime Cast a Bunch of Sasaki Voice Actors in the 1st Episode

They even got a celebrity Sasaki couple!

The Sasaki and Peeps anime is already on its fourth episode, but you may want to go back to the one-hour special first episode and watch it again more attentively, because we all have been tricked!

Admittedly, not all of us sit through the credits of any series or movies that we watch, or if we do, we really don't pay much attention to it. That's where Sasaki and Peeps sneaked in a quirky joke, when they actually hired 10 voice actors that have the same last name as the protagonist Sasaki, to do the minor roles in the first episode.

Look at all those Sasakis (佐々木) Screenshot via Muse Asia © 2024 ぶんころり,カントク/KADOKAWA/佐々木とピーちゃん

The "Sasaki" cast members of the first episode are:

As an added treat, the anime even got retired professional wrestler couple Kensuke Sasaki and Hisako Sasaki (also known as Akira Hokuto ) to voice two different restaurant owners in the first episode.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 ぶんころり,カントク/KADOKAWA/佐々木とピーちゃん

In a similar move, the English dub features additional voices from Chris Sanders , Chris Ryan , Chris Sykes , Chris Long , Chris Wehkamp , Chris Rutledge , Christian Thorsen , Chris Guerrero , Kristen Lazarchick , Kristin Payne , Kristin Sutton , and Krystal LaPorte . Although the name is not Sasaki, the dub went the extra mile to have additional cast members with the name "Chris/Kris."

The anime premiered on January 5 on the AT-X channel, then on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , BS NTV , and KBS Kyoto . Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

The anime will have 12 episodes. So from now on, be on the lookout because it might pull another big joke subtly, anywhere in the remaining eight episodes.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.