At AnimeJapan, the Tanjirō & Zenitsu voices recall their globetrotting experience

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer

During AnimeJapan 2024'sstage show,(thefor series protagonist Tanjirou Kamado) and(Zenitsu Agatsuma) talked a bit about their experience on the recentWorld Tour.

Taking place across 140 countries and regions, the Demon Slayer World Tour allowed fans to get a theatrical sneak preview of the upcoming Demon Slayer : Hashira Training Arc anime (that's set to premiere this coming May).

Also part of the World Tour was a series of special screenings held in 10 cities across 10 countries where members of the Japanese cast were flown in to do a special stage show and meet foreign fans. Hanae went to five of them.

“I started with New York, then went to Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, London.”

Hanae often found himself encountering fans and was surprised by their fervor.

“As you may have guessed, even outside of Japan, Demon Slayer is popular. Every fan is super pumped up about it. It was amazing.”

(L-R) Hiro Shimono and Zenitsu Agatsuma attend the World Tour Premiere Of Crunchyroll's 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training-' at Regal Union Square on February 10, 2024 in New York City. ©Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Crunchyroll

However, while Shimono only went to the New York event, it left a big impression on him.

“In between events, we—Hanae and me—went to meet and greet some of the fans. However, we were less popular than the costume mascots of our characters. Like, we were told, 'Excuse me, I'm taking pictures of the mascots right now. Give me a minute.'”

Yet, even this left Hanae with a deeper appreciation for foreign fans.

“Because of experiences like that, I feel that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba itself is loved in many different ways—be that the characters themselves or the voice actors like us.”