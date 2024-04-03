Character Voice Mutsumi Tamura Announces Marriage

Mutsumi Tamura , voice of Ermes Costello from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , announced her marriage on April 1 on X (formerly Twitter ).

皆様へ



私事ではありますが田村睦心、結婚いたしました。

ずっと1人で生きていくものと思っておりましたが、ありがたいご縁があり一生を共にしてくれるパートナーができました。

自分らしく過ごせそうで大変ありがたい気持ちです。



きっと色々な経験をするでしょう。… — 田村睦心 (@623tmr) April 1, 2024

In her heartfelt message to her fans and those she works with, Tamura writes (roughly translated):

To everyone



This is a personal matter, but I, Mutsuko Tamura, have gotten married.

I thought I would stay single for the rest of my life, I was blessed with a partner to spend the rest of my life with.

I feel very grateful that I can be myself [with my partner].



I'm sure we'll have many different experiences [together]. I want to use those experiences as my strength and work hard for even better performances.

I would be happy if I could have many opportunities to show you this.



I will do my best! I look forward to your continued support of me, Mutsumi Tamura .

At the time of this writing, Tamura has received 1,000 responses, a majority of which are well-wishes from her fans and colleagues. One of note was from voice actor of Serena Sebastian (Sonoko Suzuki) from Case Closed , Naoko Matsui . In her message Matsui wrote (roughly translated), “To me, you are not only a wonderful actress, but also a 'wonderful woman who is full of consideration.'”

Congratulations on your marriage, Tamura-san 🎂🎂🎂

To me you are not only a wonderful actress, but also a “wonderful woman who is full of consideration”❣️

I believe you will build a warm family. I wish you happiness🥰

Tamura has also appeared in Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! as Sayaka Kanamori, the Digimon Tri movies as Koshiro Izumi, Land of the Lustrous as Morganite, among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.