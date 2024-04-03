Voice Actor Yukihiro Nozuyama Announces Birth of 1st Child

Yukihiro Nozuyama , voice of Heimdall from Record of Ragnarok , announced on April 2 on X (formerly Twitter ) that his wife gave birth to their first child.

Image via stay-luck.com © 2014-2024 Stay Luck Inc.

Nozuyama gave a message to his fans with a photo of his child holding his brother-in-law's hand.

In his message, Nozuyama writes (roughly translated):

【Announcement】



I apologize for this personal matter, but….

Our first child was born the other day!



I am filled with gratitude to my wife, who risked her life to give birth, and our child.

I will continue to aim for new heights as an actor and a performer!



I would appreciate it if you would continue to support me😊



*This is my brother-in-law's hand in the photo.

At the time of this writing, Nozuyama has received 330 responses to his announcement from fans and colleagues, a majority of which congratulated the new parents. One of note was from the voice actor of Rakshata Chawla from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Masayo Kurata . In her message Kurata wrote (roughly translated), “I feel like I'm going to cry, too.”

Wow! Congratulations, Nozu-kun 🎉㊗️

[The picture] im full of happiness🌸

I feel like I'm going to cry, too.

I'm so happy for you!

Nozuyama has also appeared in Tokyo Revengers as Ryohei Hayashi, Gundam Breaker Battlogue as Takuma Nagitsuji, Go, Go, Loser Ranger! as Ranmaru Koguma, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.