Voice Actor Yukihiro Nozuyama Announces Birth of 1st Child
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Yukihiro Nozuyama, voice of Heimdall from Record of Ragnarok, announced on April 2 on X (formerly Twitter) that his wife gave birth to their first child.
Nozuyama gave a message to his fans with a photo of his child holding his brother-in-law's hand.
【ご報告】— 野津山 幸宏 (@nozuyama1224) April 2, 2024
私事で大変恐縮ですが…。
先日、我が家に第一子が産まれした！
命懸けで産んでくれた妻と産まれてきてくれた我が子に感謝の気持ちでいっぱいです。
今後も役者として、表現者として高みを目指します！
引き続き変わらず応援していただけますと幸いです😊
※写真の義兄の手です pic.twitter.com/hS34Plz6Tb
In his message, Nozuyama writes (roughly translated):
【Announcement】
I apologize for this personal matter, but….
Our first child was born the other day!
I am filled with gratitude to my wife, who risked her life to give birth, and our child.
I will continue to aim for new heights as an actor and a performer!
I would appreciate it if you would continue to support me😊
*This is my brother-in-law's hand in the photo.
At the time of this writing, Nozuyama has received 330 responses to his announcement from fans and colleagues, a majority of which congratulated the new parents. One of note was from the voice actor of Rakshata Chawla from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Masayo Kurata. In her message Kurata wrote (roughly translated), “I feel like I'm going to cry, too.”
わあ！のづくん、おめでとう🎉㊗️— 倉田雅世＊倉嶋らむね ［公式］ (@nejimakiya521) April 2, 2024
幸せいっぱいだっ🌸
なんかわたしまで泣いちゃいそうだよ。
本当によかったね！
Wow! Congratulations, Nozu-kun 🎉㊗️
[The picture] im full of happiness🌸
I feel like I'm going to cry, too.
I'm so happy for you!
Nozuyama has also appeared in Tokyo Revengers as Ryohei Hayashi, Gundam Breaker Battlogue as Takuma Nagitsuji, Go, Go, Loser Ranger! as Ranmaru Koguma, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.
Sources: Yukihiro Nozuyama X/Twitter account, Stay Luck, Masayo Kurata X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie