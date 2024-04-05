Guinness World Records Names Jujutsu Kaisen 'Most In-Demand Animated TV Show'

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The Guinness World Records has certifiedas the "most in-demand animated TV show," also calling it the "world's most popular anime." The series overtakes, which has held the record since 2020.

The company explains that it based this decision on information from data-science firm Parrot Analytics. According to the data, Jujutsu Kaisen had a "global demand rating" that was 71.2 times greater than that of the average television series. Parrot Analytics calculates "demand" based on billions of captured data points, such as video consumption, social media engagement, and research actions (e.g. reading about the show online). Actions that require more effort for consumers, such as watching or downloading a show, are weighed more heavily.

According to the company, One Piece and previous record-holder Attack on Titan were close in claiming the top spot. One Piece had Netflix 's live-action adaptation to bring in new viewers, and Attack on Titan aired its series finale special last year. However, it was the sheer force of Jujutsu Kaisen 's two- cours (quarters of a year) second season that carried it towards the end of 2023. Guinness World Records reports that demand for Jujutsu Kaisen peaked on December 29 at 128 times the demand of the average show. Jujutsu Kaisen had a higher percentage of Gen Z (ages 13-22) viewers with 71.3%, compared to One Piece (56.7%) and Attack on Titan (64.4%).

Attack on Titan still holds the record for the "largest comic book published," thanks to the manga's large-sized graphic novel printing. Meanwhile, Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga holds the record for "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

The second season for the television anime of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga premiered last July and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and its first season had 24 episodes. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

Source: Guinness World Records (Sanj Atwal)