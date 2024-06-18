Kids and Their Parents Can Wear Matching Anya Outfits in Spy×Family Collaboration

Make your next "ooting" an all Anya affair

Slice-of-life anime is full of memorable families from Sazae-san 's Isono family and Doraemon 's Nobi family to Crayon Shin-chan 's Nohara family. In recent years, an iconic family has emerged from the spy genre: the Forger family from Spy×Family . And now you can dress like the dapper family with a new line of clothes from the Japanese apparel brand Earth Music & Ecology Japan Label .

Image via Earth Music&Ecology ©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Earth Music&Ecology announced the collaboration on June 6. The clothing line began on June 7, and it lasts until June 17.

According to Earth Music & Ecology Japan Label 's website, the Spy×Family clothing lineup will include a Loid shirt with necktie, Anya one-piece set, Anya's peanut shoulder bag, Thorn Princess's one-piece set, Yor's knitted tunic, Yor's earrings, Bond print cardigans, Bond tote bag, and a cardigan inspired by the Eden Academy uniform. While the images on the order page show a woman or girl for each item, the Loid shirt and necktie are offered in both men's and women's sizes. Anya's one-piece set is ofered for women and children's sizes. The Bond print cardigan and the Eden Academy uniform cardigan come in men's, women's, and children's sizes.

The lowest price of the Spy×Family clothing items is for the earrings at 2,499 yen (about US$15.93) and the upper end is the Thorn Princess one-piece set at 8,789 yen (about US$56.02). A set of the Eden Academy inspired cardigan for a family of three will run a person 18,667 yen (about US$118.98)–two adult sizes for 6,589 yen each and one child size for 5,489 yen (about US$42 and US$34.99), respectively. Unfortunately, Earth Music&Ecology does not ship overseas.

This small collection of Spy×Family clothing by Earth Music & Ecology Japan Label covers the look of the four members of the Forger family. The items' primary purpose is for daily wear, but they can be used for cosplay of the characters as well.